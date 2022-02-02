Leonard L. Czech, 89-year-old lifelong resident of Elmdale, MN, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at St. Gabriel's in Little Falls.
Private Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale, MN with Father David Grundman officiating. Burial held in the Parish Cemetery. A public memorial celebration will take place at a later date. Caring for Leonard and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Leonard L. Czech was born on April 10, 1932 in Elmdale, MN to the late Tom and Helen (Jendro) Czech. He attended school at District 1184 in Elmdale. Leonard was united in marriage to Joann (Warzecha) on February 5, 1951 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale, MN. The couple made their home early on in Elmdale, later moving to the farm in Swanville Township, where they lived for many years. Leonard was a very loving, hard working husband and father. Together Leonard and Joann were blessed with five children, James, Mary Carol, Gerald, Michael, and John. He attended St. Edwards Catholic Church his entire life. Leonard was a very personable, caring, and generous man. He worked many jobs early in his life including the boats, carpenter, and as the proprietor of the Elmdale Liquor Store and Dance Hall. In 1964, they moved to the farm where he farmed and he began working at the Little Falls School District for about 35 years as a custodian. Leonard also enjoyed music. As a concertina player he had his own band "The Lenny- Ed Band." He also played with many other local polka bands. In October 2019, he moved to the Swanville Apartments where he was able to help his brother Arnold. Leonard enjoyed visiting and caring for many people.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, James (Theresa) of Farmington, MN, Mary Carol of Farmington, MN, Gerald (Karrie) of Little Falls, MN, Michael (Mary) of Holdingford, MN, John (Alma) of Little Falls, MN; five grandchildren, Andrew (Amy) Czech, Sarah (Uri) Welshans, Tony (Kaley) Czech, Natalie (Nick) Deane, all of the Twin Cities area, Gloria (Jeremy) Stockinger of Sauk Rapids, MN; eight great-grandchildren, Cooper Czech, Ivy Czech, Victor Welshans, Vera Welshans, Vivian Welshans, Elsie Czech, Louis Czech and Nathan Stockinger. He is also survived by his brother, Arnold Czech of Swanville and sister, Dorothy Stanek of Hoyt Lakes; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Leonard was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joann and parents, Tom and Helen Czech.
