There will be a gathering celebrating the life of Leonard L. Czech on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Elmdale Community Center in Elmdale, MN from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Come ready to share memories, laugh at the good times, and remember the full life he lived.
Leonard passed away on January 30, 2022.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, James (Theresa) of Farmington, MN, Mary Carol of Farmington, MN, Gerald (Karrie) of Little Falls, MN, Michael (Mary) of Holdingford, MN, John (Alma) of Little Falls, MN; five grandchildren, Andrew (Amy) Czech, Sarah (Uri) Welshans, Tony (Kaley) Czech, Natalie (Nick) Deane, all of the Twin Cities area, Gloria (Jeremy) Stockinger of Sauk Rapids, MN; eight great-grandchildren, Cooper Czech, Ivy Czech, Victor Welshans, Vera Welshans, Vivian Welshans, Elsie Czech, Louis Czech and Nathan Stockinger. He is also survived by his brother, Arnold Czech of Swanville and sister, Dorothy Stanek of Hoyt Lakes; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
