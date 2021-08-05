Leonard J. Boser, 80-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Lastrup School in Lastrup, MN from 12 to 4 p.m. Caring for Leonard and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.