Leona "Pat" Jelinski, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Visitation held from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Burial held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Little Falls American Legion Post #46, Little Falls VFW Post #1112, Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery or the donor's choice in Leona's name.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.