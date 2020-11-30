The Mass of Christian Burial for Leona Marie Blonigen, age 88 of Waite Park, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 4 at the Immaculate Conception Church of St. Anna. There will be a visitation held two hours prior to the Mass at the church from 9-11 a.m. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Leona passed away on Thursday, November 27, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Carlin Funeral Homes. Leona was born on January 19, 1932 in Collegeville, the daughter of Henry and Adelaide (Reisinger) Philippi. She was united in marriage to Donald J. Blonigen on June 9, 1951 at St. John’s in Collegeville and their union was blessed with 10 sons and two daughters. Leona and Donald shared 55 years of faith and dedication until Donald’s passing on July 3, 2006. Leona will always be remembered by her children, Don Jr. (Lois) of Waite Park, Harry of Aldrich, Sam (Martha) of Avon, Tom (Sandy) of St. Cloud, Dave (Brenda) of Avon, Herb (Brenda) of Avon, Craig (Colleen) of Avon, Doug (Patti) of Holdingford, Dale (Alex) of St. Francis, Brian (Linda) of Clearwater, Janice (Mike) Hughes of Andover, and Michelle Smith of Norwood Young America; 30 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; siblings, Lucy Beack Palmer, Michael (Nor Jean) Philippi, Marilynn (Linus) Yurczyk, Earl (Linda) Philippi; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Blonigen Sr.; parents, Henry and Adelaide Philippi; siblings, Raymond (Marilyn), Richard (Carol), and Evelyn (Jerome) Reh; siblings-in-law, Melvin Beack, Chet Palmer, Geraldine Philippi.
