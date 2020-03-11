Leona Juetten, 100-year-old resident of Pierz, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Harmony House in Pierz. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at the Fellowship Bible Church in Pierz. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13 and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, all at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Pierz. Leona Marie Heimenz was born on October 21, 1919 to the late Joseph and Angela (Sand) Heimenz in Buckman Township, Minnesota. She was married to Nicholas Juetten on September 2, 1940 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Buckman, Minnesota. Together they raised six children. Leona loved playing cards, especially 500. She canned, cooked, gardened and made homemade wine. She worked at Crestliner for a short time. She worked at St. Mary’s Villa in the laundry for over 13 years. Left to cherish her memory are children, Jimmy (Peggy) Juetten of Little Falls, Virginia (Larry) Litke of Pierz, Betty Miller of Ramsey, Larry (Myrna) Juetten of Pierz, Herb Juetten of Pierz, Diane (Jerry) Lasser of Valreco, Florida; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren; brother, Edward (Marcy) Heimenz of St. Joseph and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nicholas Juetten in 1996; brothers, Emil, Ray, Herman, Victor, Lawrence, Alfred; sisters, Clara, Marie, Ella, Alma and son-in-law, Fred Miller. The arrangements for Leona are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, 320-632-4393.
