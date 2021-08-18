Leona B. Selinger, age 90 of Brainerd, went to walk hand in hand with her beloved Bernie to meet the Lord, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Edgewood Senior Living, Brainerd. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. A brief gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 - 2 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home prior to interment on Monday. Leona was born on October 10, 1930 to Ralph and Katherine (Decker) Brinster in New England, ND. She attended a country school in Belfield, ND and later earned her two-year GED. She married the love of her life, Bernard Selinger on January 27, 1951. Together they had six children, and ran their business, selling TV’s and appliances. Leona retired in 2002, but that couldn’t stop her from working at Cub Food’s where she would demo samples, and chat with all her favorite customers. She enjoyed bowling, reading, dancing, and sewing stuffed animals. She was a proud mother and grandma, who you could always count on for a kiss. She is survived by her six children, David (Nettie) Selinger, Irene Selinger, Valerie Thesing, Daniel (Beth) Selinger, Mary Beth Franzen and Karen (Jerry) Bird; 16 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; siblings, Ann Frank and Les Brinster. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Bernard Selinger, who died just 17 days before; sisters, Barbara, Adeline, Amelia and Cecelia; brothers, Ralph, Eugene, Robert and Finian; and son-in-law, George Thesing III. Arrangements are being completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
