Leona A. Funk, 95-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home in Pierz, surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Leona was born on June 3, 1925 in Little Falls, Minnesota to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Roos) Brausen. She was united in marriage to Theodore A. Funk on June 29, 1943. Leona attended a country school in the Buckman area. She worked at Crestliner Boats, cooked at the Star Cafe, Old Bank Restaurant, Del-Ray Cafe and was a custodian at Holy Trinity school for 20 years until her retirement. Leona was a member of St. Joseph Christian Mothers. She loved playing cards, old-time music, visiting with friends, going to the casino, knitting mittens and spending time with her family especially-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leona is survived by her sons, Gerald (Jane) Funk, Jim (Lori) Funk, Kenny (Cherri) Funk, Gary (Stacy) Funk, David (Gina) Funk; daughters, Mary (Gary) Meyer, Linda (Dennis) Hoheisel, Lois Leidenfrost; daughters-in-law, Babs Funk and Debbie Funk, all from the Pierz area. Sister, Lorraine (Earl) Aaron of Little Falls, 34 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Funk; sons, Alvin Funk and Francis Funk; grandson, Thomas Funk; granddaughter, Pam Woitalla; parents, Peter and Elizabeth Brausen; in-laws, George and Mary Funk; seven brothers and three sisters, Joe, Reinhard, Raymond, Leo, Clarence, Lawrence, Ervin, Matilda, Florence, and Laura. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gloria Lanners, Julie Barten, Jeanette Janson, Dolores Watercott, Joan Konen, Rhonda Ross, Charlene Meyer, Renee Brausen, Martha Woitalla, Shelby Brausen. Pallbearers will be Robert Funk, Kurt Funk, Michael Funk, Troy Funk, Brandon Freudenrich, Andy Leidenfrost, Joe Funk and Alan Hoheisel.
