Leon L. Flicker, 89-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday all at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. A Christian Mother’s Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the Church. The family of Leon asks those attending to please respect and follow COVID-19 guidelines with regards to social distancing and please wear a face covering.
