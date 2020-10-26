Leon L. Flicker, 89-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial was in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation was held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday all at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. A Christian Mother’s Rosary was prayed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the Church. Leon was born November 28, 1930 in Pierz, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Eleanor Flicker. He grew up on the family farm near Pierz which he later purchased in 1962. He married Betty Wuellner on August 26, 1952 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, where they lived and raised their eight children. Leon graduated from high school in Little Falls in 1948 and attended all class reunions up until the last one in 2017 (his 69-year class reunion). In 1976, Leon and Betty purchased Rollie’s Bar in Pierz and renamed it “Flicker’s Bar.” They built up and ran a successful business until they sold in 1991. Flicker’s Bar was a big part of Leon’s life with many memories. After retiring from the bar business, Leon went on to help in the development/start up of Horizon Health. He worked as a Senior Advocate for the elderly in Morrison County and upon leaving he continued to volunteer for them in many different capacities. He did his first volunteer drive in March of 2011 and his last drive in March of 2017 (a total of 540 rides for the elderly). He lovingly cared for his wife, Betty, at their home until her move to Harmony House, where he would go regularly to read to the residents. They enjoyed it so much, and he cared deeply for all the residents. Leon was also very active in the Pierz Community as a member of the Pierz Commercial Club and the Pierz Lions. He was very instrumental in the planning and execution of the Pierz Oktoberfest activities. Every year he manually numbered all the Oktoberfest buttons for sale in the community. Leon was never one to miss out on a card game or a trip to the casino. He also enjoyed some of those card games in hotels when road tripping with mom, friends, and family. Leon was an avid Pierz Pioneer fan and attended as many games as he could. Leon will be dearly missed by his eight children and their families, Keith (Hazel) of Nowthen, MN, Brenda (Ryan) Athman of Princeton, MN, Bruce (LeaAnn) of Pierz, MN, Julie (Gary) Athman of Lino Lakes, MN, Jean Flicker (Ken Allen) of Pierz, MN, Janice (Brian) Waytashek of Lino Lakes, MN, Denise Flicker (Todd Tisler) of Bemidji, MN, and Paul (Li) of White Plains, NY; as well as 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, with one on the way, one great-great-grandchild. Also survived by brother, Ardell Flicker of Rochester, MN; sisters, Myrna O’Callaghan of Sonoma, CA and Marilyn Schreiner of Pierz, MN. Leon was preceded in death by his parents; wife Betty; brothers, Jerome, Gerald, and Floyd Flicker.
