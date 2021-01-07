Leon J. Koll, 61-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Fr. Ben Kociemba officiating and Fr. Joe Herzing con-celebrating. Burial will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the church. Leon was born February 21, 1959 in Little Falls, MN, to the late Edmund and Irene (Janski) Koll. He grew up in Little Falls where he attended Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic grade school and graduated from the Little Falls Community High School in 1977. Growing up, he helped on the family farm as well as helped other farmers in the area. Upon completion of school, he worked at Crestliner in the woodworking department, he drove milk truck for Kroll Trucking, he worked at McDowall Roofing as a roofer, and at Dowco Inc., where he made rails for boats. He married Jenny Stumpf in 1989 and they had two wonderful daughters, Samantha and Stephanie. He was a man whose kindness had no end. He always took time out to talk to others and was a great listener. He was a humble, kind and gentle soul but also knew how to play pretty good pranks. He enjoyed his visits with the residents at St. Otto’s. He learned the trait of giving marvelous foot massages from his Dad and his family benefited from this greatly. He mastered the art of driving really fast in reverse especially down his sister Ann’s long driveway. He enjoyed playing dice and cards and did this for hours, especially with his Mom, whom she lovingly referred to as her little lollypop. He will be greatly missed by his family and the many people who were blessed to be his friends. Leon is survived by his daughter, Samantha of Little Falls; siblings, Clifford (Beverly) Koll of Red Wing, Ann Doble of Little Falls, Edwin Koll (Marianne Lease), of Little Falls; nieces and nephews, Terri (Kim) Petersen, Jacki Retka, Fabian Koll, Jamie (Angi) Doble, Jodi (Shawn) Jendro, Bradley (Samantha Mehrwerth) Koll; many great-nieces, nephews and friends. Leon was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie; his parents, and many aunts and uncles.
