Leo Wenner

Leo Lawrence Wenner, age 85 of Royalton, passed away on October 5, 2021 at his home.
Mass of Christian burial held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Holy Trinity Church in Royalton with Father Gregory Sauer officiating, and burial will be at a later date. Visitation held from 9:00 AM until the start of the service at the church on Saturday. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Leo.
Leo was born on December 2, 1935 to Leo and Gladys (Reinhart) Wenner in Royalton. Leo attended Bowlus Country School and graduated from Royalton High School. After high school, Leo proudly served his country in the National Guard. On September 16, 1957, he married the love of his life, Joan Witucki at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Leo worked as a T.V. repairman and a school bus driver for the Royalton School District for 58 years before retiring. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and archery. Leo had a laid-back personality and enjoyed making fishing lures and going to the Grand Casino in Mille Lacs. Leo will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Leo is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joan; sons, Leroy (Renee) of Long Prairie, Kevin (Charmion) of Little Falls, Gary (Deb) of Royalton; daughters, Cheryl (Rob) of Sauk Rapids, Renee (Tom) of Marshall; siblings, Fran (Ron) Grams of Roseville, Marie (Louie) Brown of Big Stone, SD, Don (Florence) of Baxter, Jim of Waite Park, Bob (Dione) of Little Falls; grandchildren, Matthew (Crystal) Wenner, Michael (Amanda) Wenner, Junior Wenner, Ashley Wenner, Jeremy Karnick, Brittany Karnick, Kelsey Wenner, Kristina Dohs, Cody Dohs, Kayla Dohs; great grandchildren, Alexis, MaKenna, Reese, Emma and Lillie Wenner, Jacob Mead, Luca Wenner and Madelynn Hilmerson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dave Wenner, Girt Leger, Ruth Wenner, Evelyn Pendergast, Phillip Wenner, and Norbert Wenner.
The arrangements are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Royalton, 320-632-4393.
