Leo L. Marshik, 91-year-old resident of Pierz/Buckman area, died Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Harmony House in Pierz with his family members around him.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, May 13 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial held in the parish cemetery. Visitation held on Friday, May 13 from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church.
Leo was born on July 27, 1930 to Frank and Elizabeth (Huver) Marshik. He attended rural country school. He was united in marriage to JoAnn Przybilla on October 13, 1958 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman. The couple made their home on a farm near Buckman where they raised six children. They later divorced.
Leo worked for Anderson Custom Processing in Little Falls for over 25 years. He was also a dairy farmer and worked with the Green Thumb project at the Healy High School as well as various other jobs throughout his life.
Leo enjoyed cutting wood, driving tractor for field work, attending birthday parties and holiday gatherings with family. He especially loved visiting with people and attending activities at the school.
Leo is survived by his children, Jim Marshik of Bismarck, ND, Darlene (John) Preimesberger of Pierz, Linda Marshik (Randy Rymer) of Anoka, Bob (Amy) Marshik of Pierz, Dennis Marshik of Foley, Lisa (Jason) Walcheski of Foley; brother, Ervin (Clarice) Marshik of Buckman; 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Marshik; infant daughter, Mary; sister, Cecelia (Richard) Millner and two great-grandchildren, Braden and Kaydins.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Leo.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.