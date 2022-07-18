Leo L. Gangestad

Leo LeRoy Gangestad, 91, of Brainerd, passed away with family by his side on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Essentia Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Gathering of family and friends held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Short prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Interment with Military Honors held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley at 9:00 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022. Reception following at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Fort Ripley.
Leo was born May 19, 1931, in Ringsted, IA, the son of Elmer and Odelia (Loemberg) Gangestad. He was raised on the family farm South of Brainerd and attended country school. He enlisted in the US Army and served in Korea for two years. When he returned, he married Kathleen Perlinger and the couple made their home on the Iron Range. Leo was a welder most of his career. He worked for Coons-Pacific and Falls Fabricating before returning to Brainerd to live on the Perlinger Family Homestead in 1985. He began working for Stewart's Forest Products and retired from the Welcome Center in Brainerd.
Leo loved a good deal and enjoyed attending auctions and scoping out garages sales. He cherished his time with his grandchildren and when he wasn't with them, he was on his four-wheeler in his woods or looking for his red head.
He will be dearly missed by his children, Terry (Ken Yaunick) Baker and Penny (Bryan) Hamm; grandchildren, Jenny, Susan, Danial, Kelen, Kenten (Sandy), Christopher (Kelli), Bethany, and Alexander; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Grace Lodermeier, Bernice Lodermeier, and Dallas Gangestad.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; son, Dennis; daughter-in-law, Julie; and siblings, Lloyd, Newella, Jay, Donald, and Kenneth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Brainerd VFW Flag Committee or Brainerd Salvation Army Food Shelf.
