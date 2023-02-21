Lenus "Lenny" Walderon, 72, of Randall, MN passed away at his home on February 18, 2023.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Lenny's life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall.
Lenny was born to Ben and Evelyn (Moravec) Walderon on January 4, 1951 in Faribault, MN.
He was a carpenter by trade and loved woodworking. Over the years, Lenny and Doreen had four cats that he adored and spoiled. Lenny dearly loved music and performing as a DJ. He loved to garden and take care of his lawn. He had many talents and loved doing so many things.
Lenny is survived by his wife of 13 years, Doreen; his son Jason Ahlman; daughters Jenni Shannon and Maia (David) Kershaw; his sister Jean (Bill) Weierke; brothers and sisters-in-law Barb (Larry) Peterson, Dennis (Karen) Johnson, Kelly (Chuck) Schiefelbein, and Theresa (Fred) Rezac; father and mother in-law Kelly and Carol Johnson; grandson (Brandon Ahlman); many nieces and nephews and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ben Walderon and Evelyn Paquette, his stepfather Jim Paquette, sister Mardell Walderon, daughter Jacki Ahlman, and nephew Lance Weirke.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
