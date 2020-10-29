Lenore Olson, 96-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Randall, MN, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Living Hope Assembly of God Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Keith Thompson officiating. Burial will take place in the Randall City Cemetery in Randall, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Monday at Living Hope Church in Little Falls, MN. The Olson family asks those attending to please respect and follow COVID-19 guidelines with regards to social distancing and please wear a face covering. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Lenore Worlie was born on March 14, 1924 in Randall, MN to the late Silas and Anna (Mathewson) Worlie. She grew up in the Randall and Lake Crystal areas and graduated from the Little Falls High School in 1943. Lenore was united in marriage to Rodger Olson on July 7, 1944. Rodger and Lenore farmed near Randall for many years. She worked at Gosch’s Grocery Store in Randall for a short time then worked at Bermel’s Shoe Store in Randall until the age of 91. She became very well known as “The shoe lady of Bermel’s,” being employed there for 44 years. Lenore was nominated Morrison County Senior Citizen of the year and was honored at the Minnesota State Fair. Lenore lived her life guided by her strong personal faith in Jesus, a full and vibrant life, even in old age. Lenore is survived by her children, Jack (Linda) Olson of Randall, MN, Gerald LeRoy (Sandra) Olson of Bloomington, MN, Merry Marie Schmidt of Litchfield, MN, Marlene Lemmerman of Little Falls, MN and Michael (Lesli) Olson of Rockford, MN; sister, Audrey (John) Bakula of Lincoln, NE; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Lenore was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Anna Worlie; husband, Rodger; grandson, Tim Houle; sons-in-law, Duane Lemmerman and Rick Schmidt; brother, Edward Worlie and sister, Laurel Carlson.
