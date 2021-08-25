Lenore "Norie" Pallansch

Lenore “Norie” M. Pallansch, age 73 of Grey Eagle, passed away after a long struggle with health issues on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota with her family by her side. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Grey Eagle. Lenore Mary Frey was born June 4, 1948 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Albert and Eleanore (Deering) Frey. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls and furthered her education by earning her bachelor’s degree in social work from Moorhead State University. Norie served for three years in the Peace Corps and also worked at the Minnesota Special Education Programs for three years. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Pallansch in 1982 in Long Prairie, Minnesota. Bob and Norie owned and operated the Double R Bar and Restaurant in Grey Eagle since 1982. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Norie enjoyed working crossword and sudoku puzzles, playing golf, BINGO, and darts on her dart league, watching the Young and the Restless, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Bob Pallansch of Grey Eagle; children, Robert Pallansch II of Grey Eagle and Kristin (Brandon) DeFoe of Grey Eagle; grandchildren, Liam and Carson DeFoe; brother and sisters, Mary (Russ) Cichy of Madison, Wisconsin, Beverly (Larry) Kautz of Pine Island, Dorothy (Larry) Lampert of Pierz, Barbara (Dave) Brown of Brainerd, Lynn (Lee) VanDenBroeke of Omaha, Nebraska, Albert (Mary Ann) Frey of Racine, and Sandy (Tim) Statema of Lincoln; and many loving relatives and friends. Norie was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Patricia Frey. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
