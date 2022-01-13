Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Leah Kylie Schyma, infant daughter of Michael and Kari (Molitor) Schyma, who was born and passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Survivors include her parents, Mike and Kari of Royalton; siblings, Lexi, Levi and Layna; grandparents, Lawrence and Gwen Schyma; aunts and uncles, Corey (Vicky) Molitor, Kim Dahler, Katie (Kevin) Lentner, Mark (Jessica) Schyma and Melissa (Kevin) Niska; and 12 cousins.
Leah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Barney and Linda Molitor; and uncle, Kyle Molitor.
