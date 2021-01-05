Leah Booth Drake, age 100, of Roseville, died December 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Edna and Frank Booth; husband, Donald E. Drake; and son, David E. Drake; sisters, Lucille Belmonte and Bernice Heisick; and three infant brothers. Survived by son, Ted (Judy); daughter, Janice Donofrio (John); daughter-in-law, Leilani; grandchildren, Emily, Christopher (Terri); and great-grandchildren, Ava and Mason and many relatives and friends. A private service will be held on January 5, 2021. A Celebration of Leah’s life will be held when it is safe to do so. Memorials preferred to Roseville Lutheran Church or to Macular Degeneration Research.
