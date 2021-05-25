Lea Marie Burggraff

Lea M. Burggraff, age 90 of Mounds View. Preceded in death by husband, James. Survived by children, Christine Emerson, Kevin Burggraff, Mary Beth Pallo, Pam Weisz, Nancy (Neil) Sand, Paul (Lindy) Burggraff, and Jayme (Paul) D’Heilly; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 28, 2021, 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at St. Joseph’s Church, Pierz, MN. Interment St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor’s choice. www.millerfuneralfridley.com

