Lawrence Woitalla, 90-year-old resident of Harding, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Harmony House in Brainerd, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. Burial will take place in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery in Harding, MN. A visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. on Saturday at the Church. Arrangements for Lawrence are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz. Lawrence was born in Pulaski Township, Morrison County to the late John and Clara (Wimmer) Woitalla. He grew up on the family farm in Pulaski Township, where he also attended Country School. Growing up, he worked for area farmers as a hired hand on various farms until the age of 22. Lawrence was drafted into the US Army in February of 1952 where he served in the Korean War until January of 1954. While serving in Korea, he earned the United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Service Ribbon with Bronze Service Star. Lawrence was honorably discharged in 1960 when he returned home and began working at Frigidaire in St. Cloud, MN and farmed for several years. He loved hunting squirrels, fishing, picking agates and berries. Lawrence was also an avid gardener and faithfully fed the birds that visited his feeders. He also kept himself busy by tearing apart old junk cars, splitting wood and when all his work was completed, he enjoyed watching TV. Lawrence also had the gift of gab; he never passed an opportunity to visit with friends and family. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Lawrence is survived by daughters, Lori (John) Kowalczyk of Hillman, Julie (Eric Przybilla) Boser of Pierz, MN and Shelly Seppelt of Harding, MN; brothers, Louis (Julie) Woitalla of Harding, MN and Edmund (Nancy) Woitalla of Buffalo, MN; sisters, Florentine Brill of Freedhem, MN, Helen Faust of Waite Park, MN, and Joyce Woitalla of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Roxanne (Josh) Lehmeier, Jasmine (special friend Austin) Boser, Jade Boser, and Jetta Boser and great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Brady Lehmeier. Lawrence was preceded in death by son, Larry Woitalla; parents, John and Clara Woitalla; siblings, Marcella Deppa, Tracy Muehlbauer, Peter Woitalla and Raymond Woitalla.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.