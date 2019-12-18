Lawrence Seelen, 85-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Lawrence was born on March 5, 1934 in Little Falls, MN to the late Peter and Susan (Otremba) Seelen. He grew up in Little Falls, MN where he attended school, graduating from Little Falls High School. He was united in marriage to Sarah Popilek on June 27, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. The couple lived and raised their family on a hobby farm in Belle Prairie Township during most of their marriage. Lawrence delivered bulk oil for various oil companies for most of his career. He made great relationships with his customers, especially the young children as he always had candy for them whenever he delivered fuel. Lawrence kept himself busy with tending to his vegetable garden and making firewood for the winter. The hobbies he enjoyed include hunting, fishing, watching John Wayne westerns and taking occasional trips to area casinos. Lawrence loved nothing more than seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lawrence will be forever remembered for his sharp mind and his incredible wittiness. He relished in teaching his grandchildren his great sense of humor by tricking them and maybe even teaching them a few unconventional ideas. Lawrence was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Lawrence is survived by children, David (Nanette) Seelen of Little Falls, MN, Becky (Terry) McClain of Little Falls, MN and Jason (Edie) Seelen of Rice, MN; brother, Peter Seelen of Kettle River, MN; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Lawrence was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sarah Seelen; parents, Peter and Susan Seelen; son, Dale Seelen; siblings, Tony, Bill, Leonard, Alex, Francis, and infant Matthew Seelen; sisters, Lucille Moser, Julian Smith, and Marion Barnes.
