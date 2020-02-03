Lawrence Rahn, 94-year-old resident of Burtrum, MN passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A funeral service was held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN with Rev. Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial will take place in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation was held on Sunday and on Monday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN. Lawrence Gust Adolph Rahn was born on October 11, 1925 in Swanville, Minnesota to the late Carl and Theska (Mueller) Rahn. He was baptized on November 1st, 1925 and confirmed on March 7th, 1943. He entered into service on March 3rd, 1945, and served with the 511th Parachute Infantry in Japan, and was honorably discharged on November 25th, 1946. Lawrence was united in marriage to June Williams on September 2nd, 1951 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Pillsbury, Minnesota. In 1954, the couple purchased their farm south of Burtrum, where they raised their children, and lived there for 65 years. Lawrence also owned and operated a milk truck for Swanville Creamery for 17 years, and drove bus from 1963-2002 for Burtrum-Grey Eagle School Districts. During their retirement, Lawrence and June spent 20 plus years wintering in Weslaco, Texas with many friends. Lawrence was a member of the Swanville Legion Club, VFW in Melrose, MN, and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. He enjoyed gardening, cutting wood, woodworking, fishing, dancing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Lawrence is survived by wife June Rahn of Burtrum, MN; children, Wayne (Janice) Rahn of Burtrum, MN; Pamela (Randy) Block of Hillman, MN; brother, Reuben (Lonnie) Rahn of Long Prairie, MN; sisters-in-law, Ruth Rahn of Long Prairie, MN and Beatrice Rahn of Long Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Elisha Graves, Melissa Hanson, Bethany Rahn, Terrance Rahn, Jason Rahn, Justin Rahn, Kari Block, Stacy Monson; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Theska Rahn; son, Dale; In-laws, Ted and Ruth Williams; brothers, Lloyd and Melvin; and sister-in-law, Beverly Anderson.
