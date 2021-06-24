Lawrence "Larry" Poser

Larry Poser, 65-year-old resident of Minneapolis, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Estates at Chateau in Minneapolis, MN. Arrangements are with Washburn-McReavy in Minneapolis. A private family burial service at St. James Cemetery in Randall, MN will be held at a later date. Larry Poser was born August 4, 1955 in Little Falls, MN to the late Leo and Hildegarde (Lutzke) Poser. Larry grew up on the family farm west of Little Falls, graduating from Little Falls High School. Larry loved adventure. He attended Anoka Tech for electrical training and worked as an electrician in the mines of Wyoming. Larry was a guide for St. Mary’s Lodge at Glacier National Park in Montana. He then lived in upstate New York and worked in the import business where he was able to visit his favorite country, India, among others, before returning to Minneapolis. He also toured Israel and The Holy Land with his mom. Larry is survived by his sisters, Kathy Anderson, Pat (Alvin) Sobania and Gloria Haluptzok; brothers, Ken (Renalda) Poser, Jerry (Joanne) Poser, Jim (Sandy) Poser, Al (Bernie) Poser, Dennis Poser with Teri Schelle Engelgau and Richard (Sue) Poser. Larry is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Hildegarde Poser; brother, Ron Poser and brother-in-law, David Anderson.
