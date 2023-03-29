LaVonne Anna Robinson, 89-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home, with family and friends present.
A graveside service will be held at the Randall City Cemetery in May, date pending. Caring for LaVonne and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
LaVonne Anna Ruckle was born on January 29, 1934, to the late Walter and Anna (Hoppe) Ruckle in Ogilvie, MN. She owned and operated Globe Antiques in Randall, MN. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish LaVonne's memory are her children, Sharon A. Ballou of Randall, Cathy (Mike) Bundy of Little Falls, and Donald (Beth) Nelson of Bowlus; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren; special friends, Tony Skarolid, Cathy Adamek, and Maxine Hendrickson.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her husbands, John Nelson and Claire Robinson; significant other, James Skarolid; grandson, Jack Nelson; great-grandson, Riley Ballou; and son-in-law, Duane W. Ballou.
