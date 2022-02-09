LaVonne "Bonnie" Mae Isder

Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and friend to many, passed away on January 28, 2022, at 83 years old.
LaVonne "Bonnie" Mae Lewis was born to Albert and Violet Lewis on November 5, 1938, in Doc Kilbrite's Big White House in Worthington. Bonnie grew up on a dairy farm by Brewster where she and her siblings shared countless adventures.
She attended school in Brewster where she made many friends. She met Alvin through a mutual friend, and they dated for several years. Alvin proposed to her during a trip hauling a semi load of cattle to the cities. She always said he had to go to the back of the trailer to talk to the cattle to muster up the courage to propose.
She had numerous jobs over the years including Campbell's soup, Lake Haven, Designer Woods, and Sather's, but her passion was childcare. She was the happiest surrounded by children. She loved to bake and was known for her popcorn balls, pumpkin pie, bread, and doughnuts. She always had goodies on hand, coffee ready, and her door was always open. You were always welcome at her home. She had a knack for frying up fish, especially bullheads, had a smile that could cure your soul, and the most contagious laugh.
Bonnie and Alvin had six children: Kay (Robert) Hoheisel, Nancy (Alan) Fields, Jim Isder (Sylvia), Janet (Jeff) Adams, John (Dianna) Isder, and Joseph (Dawn) Isder. Bonnie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved the role they gave her: Grandma. She had a contagious personality and always made the people around her laugh.
She is survived by her brother Jim Lewis; her daughters Kay and Nancy; her sons Jim, John, and Joe; 19 grandchildren: Tabitha, Tanya, Tina, Theresa, Ted, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Joshua, Justin, Kyle, Chelsey, James (Dozer), Jacob, Samantha, Emily, Aaron, Samuel, Conner, and Marissa; 33 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Violet Lewis, her sister Karen Coddington, brother Albert Lewis, daughter Janet Adams, and ex-husband Alvin Isder.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Round Lake, MN with Pastor Robert Bartlett officiating. Burial was in Round Lake Cemetery in Round Lake, MN.
