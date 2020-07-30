Laverne Wolvert, age 81, of Brainerd, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society – Bethany. Laverne was born to Joseph and Mabel (Hromatka) Klingelhoets on June 20, 1939 in Foley. She was very kind with a sprinkle of sass. She loved her family in her own unique way and was a dedicated grandma. Although she wasn’t an award-winning cook, everybody looked forward to enjoying one of her flat cinnamon rolls. Her hobbies included quilting, reading Danielle Steele, gambling games, and sneaking a sweet treat. The highlight of her day was taking drives with her husband, Jerry and dog April to their special spot at the lake. Laverne was never afraid to speak her mind, and her wit will be missed dearly by many. Laverne is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Jerry Wolvert; children, Michelle Pixley, Mike (Margo) Pixley, Cindy (Russ) Rich, Joe (Jacci Magnuson) Pixley and Dawn Kroll; grandchildren, Samantha, Brent, Jessica, Stephanie, Jonathan, Emily, Cody, Garrett, Michaela, Morgan, Kara, Taylor and Kayla; 19 great grandchildren; siblings, Darlene (Dick) Bongers, Ken (Barb) Nelson, Gene Klingelhoets; special niece, Charlene Osvold and her family; and her four-legged fur baby, April. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marlene Meyer; brother, Joseph Klingelhoets and nephew, Joseph Osvold; and granddaughter Danielle Dawn Kroll. Please join us to celebrate Laverne’s life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. There will be a visitation from 2-4 p.m. followed by a time of sharing at the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
