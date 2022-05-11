LaVerne Kowalczyk, 93-year-old resident of Royalton, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Alexandria, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, May 14 at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie, MN. Visitation held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. Burial held in the parish cemetery.
LaVerne Aschenbrener was born October 27, 1928 to the late Lawrence and Ann (Schafer) Aschenbrener. She grew up and attended school in Rice, MN. LaVerne attended college and received her degree in Elementary Education. She taught for a few years in the St. Cloud Area. She was united in marriage to Clarence Kowalczyk on June 30, 1949, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. The couple made their home on the family farm in Swan River Township along the Mississippi River where they raised their family. LaVerne and Clarence farmed all of their life in Swan River Township. She was a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie; she was active with the Christian Mothers and the parish choir.
LaVerne loved the outdoors and spending time on the Mississippi River, gardening, flowers, sewing, quilting, fishing and playing cards.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Sue) Kowalczyk of Brainerd, MN, Rick (Lori) Kowalczyk of Royalton, MN, Kevin (Aster Theisen) Kowalczyk of Frazee, MN, Larry (Beverly) Kowalczyk of Alexandria, MN, Daniel (Beth) Kowalzcyk of Royalton, MN, Joan (Randy) Swift of Crested Butte, CO, Mary (Tom) Wehe of Durango, CO, and Carol Kowalczyk of Sauk Rapids, MN; siblings, Grace ( Al) Barthelemy of St. Cloud, MN and Sally (Bob) Nouis of Texas; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents, Lawrence and Ann; siblings, Erma Merenda, Valevia Waytashek, Clarence Aschenbrener, Erwin Aschenbrener, Bob Aschenbrener and Roman Aschenbrener.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of LaVerne.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.