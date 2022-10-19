LaVerne J. Steffen, 79 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dave Sperstad officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., and again on Monday from 10 - 11 a.m., all at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Burial will take place in Bearhead Cemetery following the service. Caring for LaVerne and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
LaVerne J. Rambo was born on July 2, 1943, in International Falls, MN, to the late Herman and Cora (Patton) Rambo. She attended and graduated from Indus High School. LaVerne was united in marriage to Al Girard, and the couple had 3 children. They later divorced. LaVerne was then united in marriage to LeRoy Steffen on October 4, 1975, in Lincoln, MN, and they had 3 children together. LeRoy later passed away. She then spent many years with Jody Mueller. LaVerne spent most of her years residing in the Swanville area. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, cross-stitching, reading, and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Laverne is survived by her children, Mike Rambo, Missy (Jay) Bartkowicz, Samantha (Jeremy) Johnson, and Amanda (Brandon) Muyres; sister, Darlene Nagle; and stepchildren, Danny, Cindy, and Cherri; 12 grandchildren, Christopher (Deanna) Hedin, Stacy Emery, Mitchell (Stephanie) Hedin, Thomas (Jasmine) VanHove, Mercedes Johnson, Alexis Johnson, Emerson Johnson, Layla Muyres, Brady Muyres, Lincoln Muyres, Cody Johnson, Shyanne (Erik) Mares and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Cora Rambo; husband, LeRoy Steffen; daughters, Sonya Girard and Selena Jacobson; son, Gene Steffen; and grandson, Matthew Hedin.
