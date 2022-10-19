LaVerne J. Steffen, 79 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dave Sperstad officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., and again on Monday from 10 - 11 a.m., all at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Burial will take place in Bearhead Cemetery following the service. Caring for LaVerne and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.

