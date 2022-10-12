Laverne Fogelberg (Allerman)

Laverne Fogelberg, known to friends and family as Dernie, passed away on October 9, 2022, at the age of 92, in Little Falls, MN.
Dernie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother as well as a fun-loving sister, aunt, and friend to many. Her sense of community and love for family provided cherished memories and lasting friendships to those who knew and loved her.
The eldest of six, she was born and raised in Little Falls, where she formed many special memories. She married James "Jim" Fogelberg and they raised sons, Jon, Jerry, and Mike in Stewartville, MN. Jim and Dernie also lived in Minneapolis, Rochester, and Toronto and, upon retirement, moved to Fish Trap Lake in Cushing, MN.
Dernie had a sense of adventure and a love of travel. After high school, she spent time living and working in California and she and Jim traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
She had a lifelong love of the arts. One of her most cherished jobs was working at The Ripley movie theatre where she was able to enjoy her love of music and movies. She took pleasure in playing the piano and going to plays and musicals. She was creative and crafted beautiful ceramics which are treasured by many.
Dernie was actively involved with her church, local Lion's Club, and different community outreaches. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Consummate entertainers, Jim and Dernie hosted the annual 4th of July celebration at the lake for thirty+ years where the entire family would gather for a day or three. Dogs were always loved and welcomed and sometimes they outnumbered the people.
Dernie is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Jon (Wendi) Fogelberg, Jerry (Laurie) Fogelberg and Mike (Julie) Fogelberg; grandchildren, Allie, Ben, Jack, and Stepheni; sister, Nancy (Ralph) Anderson; brother, Marv Allerman; sisters in law, Sue Allerman and Lois Nickell; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Allerman; mother, Veronica (Theis) Allerman; nephew, Dan Allerman; brothers, John Allerman, Art Allerman and Ed (Bud) Allerman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11AM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 280 1st Ave. S., Motley, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass and Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 5-7 PM, prayer service at 6:30PM, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall, 301 Pacific Ave., Randall. The Rite of Committal and burial will be immediately following a luncheon after the Mass on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
