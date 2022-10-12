Laverne Fogelberg (Allerman)

Laverne Fogelberg, known to friends and family as Dernie, passed away on October 9, 2022, at the age of 92, in Little Falls, MN.

Dernie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother as well as a fun-loving sister, aunt, and friend to many. Her sense of community and love for family provided cherished memories and lasting friendships to those who knew and loved her.

