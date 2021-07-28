Laurie Poegel

Laurie Jean Poegel, 64-year-old resident of Cushing, MN, passed away on February 27, 2021, surrounded by family at home. A celebration of her life will be held on at 11:00 a.m., August 7, 2021, at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie, MN, with pastors Eric Fearing and Bill Bakewicz officiating. Burial will take place at the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery following the celebration of life ceremony. Laurie Jean Fietek was born January 2, 1957, to Betty Jane and Eugene “Jim” Fietek in St. Paul, MN. She grew up and attended school in the Little Falls Area. She spent countless hours at her grandparents (Daisy and John Johannes) farm in Flensburg, MN. She married the love of her life, Marvin Poegel, JR, December 18, 1976, in Little Falls, MN. Laurie and Marvin resided in Swanville farming up until Marvin became a teacher in the late 1980's. After Marvin started teaching, Laurie and he sold the farm in the fall of 1991 and moved to Browerville, then from Browerville to Motley, and from Motley back to Swanville. Over these years Laurie had owned her car detailing business, helped her parents run their two bar and restaurants' (12-Mile Tavern and Whoopi Inn), managed the Lincoln gas station, and then became a paraprofessional at Little Falls Middle School in 1997 to 2020. In Late 2018, Laurie and Marvin sold their house in Swanville and moved to Cushing, MN, where they both retired. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, fishing, photography, and spending quality time with her family and friends. Laurie and Marvin spent lots of time fishing, duck hunting, and hanging with friends at their schoolhouse (The Duck Shack) in Calio, ND. They were excited about building their new home on the lake and had spent some time there watching her grandkids swim and fish, as well as entertaining close friends and family. Laurie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Marvin Poegel, Jr, daughters: Monique Mauk (Paul) of Bartlesville, OK, Jessica Moore (Jamie) of Clarissa, son, Joseph Poegel (Carol) of Brainerd, MN, her grandkids Matthew, KateLynn, Anna Jo, Tabitha Jo, Benjiman, Eli, Elliot, and her sister Lynda Szczodroski (Kevin), of Stover, MO. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Jane, and Eugene “Jim” Fietek. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com
