Laura Larson, 100, of Baxter, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Edgewood Vista. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services. Interment will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley. Laura was born March 23, 1919 in Fort Ripley, the daughter of Paul and Mary Jane (McCarthy) Siegel. Laura graduated from high school and continued her education to become an educator. She began teaching in a one room schoolhouse, and for 40 years touched the minds of mostly 3rd graders. She was a gifted storyteller, an avid reader, and never met a dessert she didn’t enjoy. She loved to dance. Laura’s adventurous spirit lead her to travel all 50 states in a motorhome and explore the Holy Land, Australia, England, and the Amazon to name just a few. She truly loved living life and did so more than most. Her love of her family was second to none and she was an amazing mother, grandmother and aunt. She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Donna) Bowman and Keith (Geri) Bowman; grandchildren, Shelly (Tom) Christopherson, Laura Jean Grant, Erik Andrys, and Scott Bowman; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant son; daughter, Charlotte Grant; grandson, Troy Bowman; husbands, Benjamin Bowman and Gunnard Larson; and six siblings. Arrangements by Nelson – Doran Funeral Home.
Laura S. Larson
Adventurous Spirit
