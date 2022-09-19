Laura passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Good Shepard Cottages in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

Memorial Mass held on Thursday, September 22 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Jerry Mischke and Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church.

