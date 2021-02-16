Larry Woitalla, 57, of Pierz, died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home. A visitation will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church- Harding on Saturday, February 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 20, at 12 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church- Harding. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Harding. Please respect COVD-19 guidelines when attending the funeral service. He was born July 16, 1963 in Little Falls, Minnesota, the son of Lawrence Woitalla and JoAnn Cunnigham. He grew up in rural Morrison County. Larry attended and graduated from Brainerd High School with the class of 1981. Larry owned and operated his own Logging business for several years. He enjoyed clearing deer trails, going for drives, checking new wood locations for logging and hunting. He treasured a good visit with family and friends. Larry always appreciated a new project to work on at home, maintaining his lawn and sitting out back and listening to the Martins. He is survived by spouse, Shelly Seppelt of Pierz; father, Lawrence Woitalla and JoAnn Cunningham of Onamia; his family, Romaine Seppelt of Hillman, Julie (Eric) Boser of Pierz, Lori (John) Kowalczyk of Hillman, John (Renata) Henry of Little Falls, Mark Seppelt of Pierz, Sindy (Ken) Seppelt of Hillman; nieces and nephews, Roxanne (Josh) and Bell and Brady Lehmeier of Pierz, Katie (Brandon) and Blair Grittner of Sauk Rapids, Seth (Ashley) and Clare and Hudson Henry of Little Falls, Cassie (John) and Noah Omann of Rice, Mitchell Henry of Hillman, Jasmine, Jade and Jetta Boser of Pierz. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Lester Seppelt and Jack Cunningham and maternal and paternal grandparents. Casket Bearers will be: Joe DeLong, Tony DeLong, Kevin Banick, Doug Kowalzek, Kenny Thommes, Seth Mitchell and John Henry. Arrangements for Larry are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, (320) 632-439.
