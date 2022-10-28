Larry Matich, 63, of Brainerd passed away on October 26, 2022.
Larry was born on March 24, 1959, to Arthur and Myra (Killian) Matich in Brainerd, Minnesota. He grew up in Brainerd, where he graduated high school and was a potato farmer. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved spending time on his hobby farm where he had cows, pigs, and chickens. Bubba also loved his dogs and cats. He liked to weld and work on machines and was a collector of many things.
Larry loved his family especially the nieces and nephews. He would take them to target practice, take them on mule rides, bought mini dirt bikes for them. Basically spoiled them.
He enjoyed cooking, grilling and smoking meat for family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Larry is survived by his brothers, Perry Matich, Terry Matich, Patrick (Lynae) Matich; sister, Lori (Will) Albrecht; nieces, Amy, Hannah, Makayla, Emilee, Sadie; nephews, Michael, William; great nephews, Kaysen, Arthur, Logan, Gunner, Gavin; and great niece, Natalie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Myra Matich; aunt, Iris Finch; uncle, Jerry Hardy; and sister-in-law, Kris Matich.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.