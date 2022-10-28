Larry Matich

Larry Matich, 63, of Brainerd passed away on October 26, 2022.

Larry was born on March 24, 1959, to Arthur and Myra (Killian) Matich in Brainerd, Minnesota. He grew up in Brainerd, where he graduated high school and was a potato farmer. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved spending time on his hobby farm where he had cows, pigs, and chickens. Bubba also loved his dogs and cats. He liked to weld and work on machines and was a collector of many things.

