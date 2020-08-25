Larry L Godejohn

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Larry Godejohn of Cushing, MN who passed away in April 2020. He loved fishing, hunting and traveling the world; including the completion of the “Great Loop” - circumnavigating the USA by water. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Please join the family for visitation at 10 a.m. with the Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. The service will be held at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center, (512 S. 8th Street, Brainerd).

