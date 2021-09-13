Larry Host, 76, of Little Falls passed away peacefully September 11, 2021, at home surrounded by family and loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the Double Eagle Golf Course. Larry was born to Eugene and Roselind (Luke) Host on October 2, 1944, in Browerville, MN. He loved deer hunting in the fall with family and friends. Summer was for camping, fishing and sharing his catch with others. His greatest joy in life was his family. He married Anne Wagner on November 28, 1987. Together they have five children. Paulette (Randy) Thoennes, Vanessa (Kevin Ryan) and great granddaughter Maria, Alyssa, Sheila (Ron Motzko), Kraig (Kate) Kody, James (Becky) Kayla and Jacob Host, Melissa (Andy Schneider) Lexi (Caleb) and Zoe, Stephanie (Scott Rodgers), James, Steven, Elizabeth and Bill. He loved being a grandpa and loved to spoil them. Along with Anne and their children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter, he is survived by sisters Carol Lisson, Sharon Waletzko (Doug), Joan Abrahamson (Arnie) and brothers Bob Host (Sharon), Jerry Host, John Host (Marge), Norm Host (Gloria), Leon Host (Julie). LeeRoy Host and Randy Host. He is preceded in death by his parents Gene and Roselind, sisters Jeannie and Arliss. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.