Larry D. Betts, 73-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A memorial visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Randall VFW in Randall, MN. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Randall City Cemetery in Randall, MN. Military honors will be provided by the Randall VFW. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, the family is encouraging social distancing at the memorial visitation on Wednesday evening. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Larry Douglas Betts was born on November 24, 1946 in Little Falls, MN to the late Esther (Fregin) and Frank Betts. He was united in marriage to Jeri Lyn Michalek on April 26, 1969 at the Randall Presbyterian Church, Randall, MN. He attended country school in the Little Falls School District. Larry enlisted in the Navy on February 6, 1965 and was honorably discharged on February 3, 1967. He was stationed on the USS Saratoga, where he was involved with moving planes around in the lower deck for maintenance. Larry worked for CL Nelson before he began doing custom farm work in the Little Falls/Randall area for about 50 years, which he continued to do up until his time of death. When Larry wasn’t working on equipment or in the field, he enjoyed shaking dice, cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, and most of all, spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Jeri of Little Falls; daughter, Tonia and her husband Gerry Maciej of Foley, MN; granddaughter, Sara Maciej of St. Cloud, MN; nephew, Trevor (Lisa) Betts and their children, Madalyn and Maxwell of Chandler, AZ; niece, Holly (Jason) Dahlmeir and their children, Ethan and Nolan of Lakeville, MN; plus many other friends and relatives. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Annie; sister, Sonja Johnson; brother, Lee Betts and father and mother-in-law, Leo and Dorothy Michalek. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cancer Society, Diabetes Foundation or American Heart Association in Larry’s memory.
