Larry and Shirley Werkman

Larry Dick Werkman (Grandpa) peacefully entered eternal life on Monday, April 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend, Shirley Ann Werkman (Grandma), who also entered eternal life three days earlier on Friday, April 16, 2021. Larry was born to Florence (Reiter) Werkman and Venno Werkman in Rushmore, Minnesota on May 19, 1943. Larry grew up on the family farm in Little Falls, Minnesota with his five brothers and five sisters, where they attended school in a one room schoolhouse. Shirley was born to Gladys Rena (VanderVeen) Schuur and Jacob Schuur on September 15, 1936 in Slayton, Minnesota. She was the ninth born of 11 siblings who grew up together and attended school in Fulda, Minnesota. Larry and Shirley were married on October 30, 1965 in Little Falls, Minnesota where they raised their four children, Shirley Jean (Jim) Milligan, Roger Lewis, Michael (Lori) Lewis, and Brenda Ann (Jesse) Jepson. They lost one preborn child in the summer of 1966. Larry and Shirley were the loving and proud Grandparents of Michael David, Larry, Randy, Aaron, Steven (Julie), Eric (Angela), Morgan (Justin), Natasha (Peter), Jessy Lee (Bryan) and Mandy (Joe). Larry and Shirley were also the loving and proud Great-Grandparents of Brandon, Logan, Zach, Blaze, Samantha, Jesse, Jocelyn, Neko, Ariel, Chase, Mekiah, Skylie and Christopher Lewis Topham. Not only were they blessed to be Great-Grandparents, but also blessed to have Great-Great Grandchildren, Jamie (who passed away), Austin, Mayson, Landon, Palmer, and Max. They were also loved and survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Larry was a proud retired employee as the carpenter and one of the property maintenance guys at the Pelican Lake Castaway Club Young Life Camp for over 20 years. He was always so proud of the woodwork he had done there, and his coworkers were like family to him. Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 24th and burial was at Audubon Cemetery, 20110 1090th Avenue, Audubon, Minnesota. David-Donehower Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
