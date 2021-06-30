Kurt Schomer, 45 year old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Pierz Villa in Pierz. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, with Father Alan Wielinski officiating, and Father Kenneth Popp con-celebrating. A visitation will begin on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 4 p.m., until 8 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery following the funeral. Caring for Kurt and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN. Kurt Schomer was born on Monday, December 1, 1975, to Ann (Wielinski) and Wilfred “Willie” Schomer at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Pierz Healy High School, being a proud graduate of the Class of 1994. He then attended Southwestern Technical College receiving his Insurance Service Associate Degree in 1997. Kurt’s first job was laboring hard for his brother-in-law at Redwood Industries, but he discovered his talent was efficiently processing Medicare claims for Wisconsin Physicians Service and UCare Minnesota. He had brief stints at Optum Services, Talon Innovations, Zeiss Vision and Grand Casino. Since 2019 he was an assembler at Ichor Systems in Sauk Rapids. No matter where he worked, he was loved by his co-workers and he cherished the friends he made at those workplaces. Kurt loved to humor others and brought smiles and joy to many. He enjoyed cheering for the Pierz Pioneers and any teams that his friends’ kids played for. He gladly put on many miles traveling to places like Shakopee, Delano and Bemidji. Traveling to Major League Baseball parks with his Uncle Rich and various friends was another favorite pastime along with trips to various destinations around the country. Kurt is survived by his mother, Ann Schomer; sisters, Linda (Don) Bujalski and Maria Schomer; brother, Howie (Kelly) Schomer; nieces and nephews, Hayley (John) Muller, Alex (Ashlea) Bujalski, Abby (Adam) Radzak, Nate Schomer, Ryne Gohl, Austin Gohl, Latyana Schomer, Elias Schomer, Corrine Schomer, Landon Schomer, and 5 great-nieces and nephews. Kurt was preceded in death by his father, Willie Schomer and sister, Gina Schomer.
