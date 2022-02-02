Kristopher "Kris" Michael Peterick

Kris Peterick, age 40, died in his home in Omaha, Nebraska on January 31, 2022.
Kris had a great sense of humor (inherited from his father). He was very smart, quick witted, and artistic as well.
Kris married Miriam (Cepek) July 2, 2011. Together they created two wonderful kids, Zoe (10) and Zane (8), before ending their marriage in 2016.
Kris was employed as a trailer technician with Reed's Trailers in Omaha for the past 5 years where he was regarded as one of their most valued employees and very cared for by all he worked with.
Kris was a wonderful, loving father and enjoyed going to the neighborhood parks and the Omaha Zoo with his treasures.
Kris is survived by his children, Zoe and Zane Peterick; his sister, Jess Peterick (Luke Johnstone) and seven step brothers and sisters; his mother, Tammy Weigel; Grandma Marie Peterick; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kris was preceded in death by Grandpa Merlyn Weigel, Grandma Norma Weigel, Aunt Lu Frieler, Grandpa Kenny Peterick and father, Rick Peterick.
In his words:
Everyone is blind you know, we only think we see.
A point of view is all we have and mine was called Kris P.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We love you Kris, Rest In Peace.
