Kimberly Sue Yandell Thompson

Kimberly “Kim” Yandell was born in Sacramento, California to William and Frances (Smith) Yandell. She was the fifth of six children in the family and was raised in Rio Linda, California. Kim was blessed with her first child, Melissa Bacom, while living in California. Kim moved to Minnesota in 1979 and was married to Dan Gruber of Pierz, Minnesota on August 8, 1981. Together they raised Melissa and were blessed with Nicholas and Tamaria, making their home in the Pierz area. Kim worked in multiple capacities while raising her children and was most passionate for her work as an advocate for victims of abuse at Hands of Hope Resource Center in Little Falls where she spent 18 years helping others navigate abuse and trauma. Kim was later divorced and moved back to the Sacramento area. On March 3, 2015, she married Larry Thompson at Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. She and Larry shared their life together with their beloved terrier, Charlie, and enjoyed exploring the beaches and mountains of the California and Oregon coast. They spent the last two years living in their RV and spent summers sharing in Kim’s childrens’ and grandchildrens’ lives back in Minnesota. Kim’s children were her whole world. She was overjoyed to be taking part in the lives of her grandchildren, especially the past two summers. Kim passed on her love of collecting and enjoying nature to her grandchildren and will be fondly remembered for her rock collecting. Kim is survived by her husband, Larry of Ione, CA; siblings John (Judy) of Sacramento, Donald (Cindy) of St. Cloud and Sharon (Dennis) Airehart of Antelope, CA; children Melissa of Moorhead, Nick (Anna) of Sartell, and Tammy (Travis Becker) of Long Prairie; grandchildren Gregory, Tanisha, Lucas, Grace, Jayce, Colsyn, Ayleigh, Autumn, Paycen and Rayna; and great-grandchildren Jaylea, Jasper, Harlow, and Gabriel. Kim was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Tamaria; brother, Wesley; goddaughter, Kelly Schmidtbauer; Urban and Viola Gruber; and Joseph Gruber. Kim will be dearly missed by her family and friends who will be reminded of her and her affinity for butterflies whenever one is sighted. Kim’s family requests memorial donations be directed to Hands of Hope Resource Center in her honor. Donations can be sent to PO Box 67, Little Falls, MN 56345. A memorial service will be held September 25th at Maple Island Park with a gathering at 3pm and service at 3:30pm. Light refreshments and fellowship will follow at the park shelter.
