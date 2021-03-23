Kimberly Slater, 59-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Living Hope Assembly of God Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Keith Thompson officiating. Burial took place in the Darling Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Living Hope Assembly of God Church in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Kim was born to Dorothy (Daniel) and the late Jerome Slater on April 28, 1961 in St. Paul, MN. She had many struggles in life but on Palm Sunday, 1999 she accepted Jesus into her heart as her Lord and Savior and became a new person with a new life. Kimberly especially enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. Her hobbies were reading the Bible and books about growing in Christ and Bible studies. Kimberly loved worshipping God in song and dance. She enjoyed working with people and the jobs she had throughout the years and all the people she met on her journey. Kimberly is survived by mother, Dorothy Slater of St. Paul, MN; children, Tiffany Kostohryz of Alexandria, MN, Scott Kostohryz of Little Falls, MN, and Kayleana Kostohryz of Little Falls, MN; siblings, Cynthia Danielson of Everett, WA, Kevin (Maureen) Slater of Hampton, MN, Robin (James) Storlie of Little Falls, MN, and Camilla Slater of St. Paul, MN; sister-in-law, Judy Slater of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, Zachary, Tyson, Aden, and Drake. Kim was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Slater and her brother, Jerry Lee Slater.
