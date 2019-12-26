Kimberly “Holtslander” Gilman, 51-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her residence. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Gregg Valentine officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
