Kimberly “Holtslander” Gilman, 51-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her residence. A Memorial Service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Gregg Valentine officiating. Visitation was from Noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel. Kimberly was born on January 26, 1968 in St. Cloud, MN to Craig and Paula (Poppen) Holtslander. She grew up and attended school in Little Falls. Kim was united in marriage to Steven Gilman on April 19, 1986 at the Camp Ripley Chapel. She enjoyed being with her family as much as she could, going mudding, long drives, bonfires. Kim loved plants and making things better than they were, and she loved her music. Kim was an old soul that will be missed by many. Kim is survived by her mother, Paula (Poppen) Holtslander; brother, Corey Holtslander; husband, Steven Gilman; children, Derrick (Courtney) Gilman, Kayla (Christopher) Gallagher, Chelsey Gilman, Taylor (fiancé, Dillan Weinand) Gilman; grandchildren, Morgan, Mayzie, Marley, Olivia, Eva, Brantley, Skylar; niece and nephews, Lane, Hope, Gavin; aunt and uncle, Cheryl and Mark DeLane. Kim was preceded in death by her father, Craig Holtslander; grandfathers, Clifford Holtslander and Severt Poppen; grandmothers, Verna Holtslander and Pearl Poppen; uncle, Severt Poppen, Jr.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.