Kevin R. Kneeland, 60 year old resident of Royalton, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his residence. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, from 4-7 p.m. Kevin was born on October 17, 1959, in Winnebago, MN, to the late Leonard and Betty (Hartman) Kneeland. Kevin’s family moved to Little Falls in the mid-60s. Kevin attended school and graduated from Little Falls Community High School. He spent most of his life working in the autobody industry. Kevin enjoyed motorcycle riding, woodcarving toy vehicles, fishing, collecting antique snowmobiles and vehicles. Kevin was a kind, easy going, selfless person, who cared for his friends and family. He was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Kevin is survived by siblings, Karen (Keith) Steffen, Kenneth “Earl” (Renee) Kneeland, Kurt (Lori) Kneeland; many nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Betty Kneeland.
