Kevin John Gallus, 42-year-old resident of Paynesville, formerly of Little Falls, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at Centra Care Hospital in Paynesville, MN.
Memorial service held on Friday, February 3 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation held from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of the service at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.
Kevin John Gallus was born July 24, 1980 to the late John and Vivian (Loback) Gallus. He grew up in the Swanville area, where he attended Swanville High School and the CEC. He worked various jobs throughout his life. He was currently working as a welder and at Kwik Trip in Paynesville.
Kevin enjoyed fishing, camping, grilling, working on vehicles and spending time with his children, Jaiden and Amiliya.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jaiden (Macy Franseen) Gallus-Kanieski and Amiliya Gallus-Kanieski both of Little Falls; siblings, Kurt (Melissa Holst) Gallus, Krista (Joe Welinski) Bauch, Dave (Rose) Jensen, Judy Jensen all of Little Falls and Matthew Gallus of the Philippines; stepmom, Edna Gallus of Little Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Vivian Gallus; brother, Larry Jensen and niece, Vivian Bauch.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Kevin.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.