Kenneth Steven Zylka, 53-year-old resident of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. Gravesite services will be held at a later date. Kenny was born on October 15, 1967 in Sioux City, IA to Kenneth Edward and Julie Ann Zylka. He grew up in Buffalo, MN where he graduated from Buffalo Sr. High with the class of 1986. He attended Central Lakes College in Brainerd for Natural Resources. He worked for many years as a maintenance technician for Breezy Point and as a HVAC technician around the Brainerd Lakes area. Kenny enjoyed hunting, fishing (both summer and winter), reading and watching movies. He had a great sense of humor and could be heard laughing while watching tv! He was recently described by a friend as a kind and gentle guy. Rest in peace with Mom, Kenny. He is survived by his father Ken Zylka of Little Falls, MN, his son Trevor Zylka of Duluth, MN, his sisters Cheryl (Danny) Triplett of Little Falls, MN and Amy (Spencer) Dumpprope of Cushing, MN, his nieces, Lacy, Megan, Rachel and godchildren Kalyn and Kiera. He is preceded in death by his mother Julie Zylka, grandparents Cel and Mildred Zylka, Florian and Violet Wotzka, and Ray Hall.
