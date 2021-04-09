Kenneth passed away on April 5, 2021 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by son, James Dalen; parents, Knute and Nora (nee Ridlon) Dalen; siblings, Vida (Ed) Newgard, Joyce Olson, Ron Dalen; sister-in-law, Susan Helmstetter. Survived by wife of 57 years, Jeanne; children, Julie (Lee) DeRaad and Scott Dalen; grandchildren, Lee Menke and Jeanne DeRaad; siblings, Beverly (Pat) Kronbeck, Bob (Sharon) Dalen, Richard (Judy) Dalen, Ellen Cash, Tom Dalen; in-laws, Dennis Helmstetter, Mike and Kay Wald, Paul Awes; and many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends. Kenneth was an excellent coffee salesmen and loved to travel with his wife. He was a fantastic husband, wonderful father and a faithful Christian. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at ST. HELENA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3204 E. 43rd St., Mpls. with a Visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Service may be viewed via livestream at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Kenneth-Dalen Bradshaw, 3131 Minnehaha Avenue South, Minneapolis, 612-724-3621
