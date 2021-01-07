Kenny Schlegel, 83-year-old resident of Brainerd, MN, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial will take place in the St. John’s Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Kenny was born on January 31, 1937 in Lastrup, MN to the late Albert and Dorothy (Tretter) Schlegel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Soderman on April 4, 1959 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bull Dog Lake, MN. Together they owned and operated their family farm for many years. After they quit farming, Kenny and Sharon began a trucking business where they attempted to retire three times and finally did in 2007 when they sold their truck. Kenny was involved in the Harding-Lastrup Snowdusters Club, Co-op Shippers and served on the area Township Board. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Kenney was always up for a good story and a cold beer. He also loved fishing, hunting, playing cards and traveling to Arizona for the winter. Kenny was dearly loved and will be dearly missed. Kenny is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Schlegel of Brainerd, MN; children, Debbie (Andy) Brummer of Florida, Pam Schlegel of St. Cloud, MN and Mark (Nancy) Schlegel of Pierz, MN; brothers, Christy (Grace) of Minneapolis, MN, Walter Schlegel of Brainerd, MN, Ray (Diane) Schlegel of Chisago, MN; sisters, Ginny (Ben) Gross of Hillman, MN, Lorraine (Adam) Virnig of Hillman, MN, Kathy (Chuck) Jones of Arizona; brother-in-law, Jerome Miers of Schaumburg, IL; sister-in-law, Helen Schlegel of Pierz, MN; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dorothy Schlegel; sisters, MaryAnn Virnig and Patricia Miers; brother, Robert “Bud” Schlegel; brothers-in-law, Andrew Virnig and Lyle Bednarek and sister-in-law, Irene Schlegel.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.